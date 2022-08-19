Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sleep in a rainbow bed of dreams - watch The Voice stars live in LA

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have two beautiful family homes, a ranch in Oklahoma and an LA pad, and the latter has the most jaw-dropping bedroom.

Gwen sent fans into overdrive when she shared a video clip inside her boudoir, which is a print clash haven.

The stars have an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room, which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani unveils jaw-dropping bedroom at marital home

There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art, with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about having a look inside of their private bedroom. "That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

One fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the zany style of the four-poster.

Gwen has a bold bedroom

The rest of the star's home is just as spectacular with a grand staircase and a dreamy marble-clad kitchen that's ideal for catering for their family.

The family kitchen is beautiful

The Los Angeles mansion is comprised of three storeys and boasts 13,000 square feet of space. It also features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

The couple got engaged and married at their private chapel

The couple bought the property for a cool $13million, according to Dirt, and they live there with Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Blake also owns an Oklahoma ranch, which is where the pair got married surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn and a home with four bedrooms.

