Gwen Stefani shares rare glimpse of stunning home interiors – and we're obsessed

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are dividing their time between two stunning homes - one in Oklahoma and another in Los Angeles.

And last year, the Rich Girl songstress treated her fans to a sneak peek inside her regal Oklahoma ranch complete with two new interior additions.

Taking to social media, the star snapped a photo of a beautiful vase of peonies, picked from their own ranch. In doing so, Gwen simultaneously shared a fleeting glimpse of her incredible living space.

Opting for a stylish lounge, Gwen appears to have included two new pieces of furniture in the form of an ornate black dresser with gold detailing, and a statement floral sofa.

The elegant couch features duck egg blue material emblazoned with an oversized pink floral print. The perfect match for Gwen's fresh pink peonies!

Gwen has an eye for beautiful interiors

These gorgeous pieces of furniture wouldn't look out of place in a royal palace – in fact, both the Queen and Princess Anne have revealed similar floral sofas and armchairs inside their residences.

It's not the first time that we've been seriously impressed by the No Doubt star's statement interior design ideas. Back in March, Gwen caused an online stir when she shared snippets of her glorious, bright bedroom.

The Queen is a fan of floral furniture

Gwen has an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.

Princess Anne has a floral armchair at her private residence

There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about having a look inside their private bedroom. "That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

