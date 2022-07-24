Gwen Stefani makes cheeky confession about her love life with Blake Shelton The doting couple tied the knot last year

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are such lovebirds, as they proved once again at the weekend in a sweet Instagram video.

Taking to her Stories, the Light My Fire hitmaker shared an adorable short clip of someone holding up a T-shirt printed with a quote from Gwen.

It read: "'I could hang out and make out with Blake Shelton every single day and not do anything else' – Gwen Stefani."

Blake's beaming face then popped into the frame, looking delighted by his wife's heartfelt words. The couple, who met on The Voice in 2014 when they both acted as judges on the singing show, tied the knot last year and are doting supporters of each other.

Last week, Gwen shared a series of clips from her time performing with Blake. In one video, he could be seen walking off stage and wiping his forehead before greeting Gwen.

The couple could then be seen walking together and holding hands as Gwen asked her husband, "Did you have a good show?"

Gwen and Blake are so supportive of each other

Blake very sweetly replied, "I had a good show for one reason, you came out," to which Gwen shook her head. "You had a good show without me," she said.

The loved-up pair also penned romantic messages to each other on their wedding anniversary earlier this month.

They celebrated their first anniversary on 3 July by posting throwbacks to their special day on social media.

The couple tied the knot last July

Gwen kicked things off with a video compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, who reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake also shared a photograph from the duo's wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…" he sweetly penned.

