Gwen Stefani opens the doors to private chapel at home – and wow

Gwen Stefani has filmed inside the private chapel that Blake Shelton built on his jaw-dropping Oklahoma ranch where the pair got married, and it's nothing short of amazing.

The Voice judge picked up her phone while inside the holy space and filmed a short clip showing a hanging incense burner and a religious statue.

The walls of the building are made from grey stone and a glimpse of the brightly coloured stained-glass window could be seen too.

In another photo, a different statue could be seen, and Gwen asked fans: "Who can guess this saint?" The image also revealed the colourful floor tiles, proving that Blake even thought about the finer details when he designed the building.

Gwen and Blake first gave fans a look at the special place when they announced their engagement to the world, standing in the chapel while Gwen flashed her huge engagement ring.

The pair said 'I do' at their family ranch in July 2021 after dating for five years, and after tying the knot, Gwen shared a snap of them entering the chapel for a blessing.

The building has a huge wooden cross above the door and for the occasion, it was decorated with an abundance of beautiful blooms and a canopy was erected outside.

The gorgeous black and white photograph gave fans a better look at Gwen's custom-made bridal veil which paid homage to her blended family. Her sweeping accessory featured the embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch which gave a tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

The chapel fascinates fans, and on Gwen's wedding photo, one penned: "I want to hear more about this chapel he built for you" and another commented: "Love this even more because Blake built it for the wedding."

One fan pleaded: "Would love to see more pictures of that little chapel!!" and now Gwen has delivered with a revealing video clip!

