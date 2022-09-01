Carrie Underwood proves her green fingers once again with latest farm update The star lives on a 400-acre ranch

Carrie Underwood is a woman of many talents - and that includes gardening.

The country music singer doesn't mind getting her hands dirty, which is a good thing considering she lives on a huge ranch in Tennessee, with her family.

Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, all muck in to create a wholesome existence away from the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Carrie proved just how far she's come when it comes to gardening when she revealed she'd harvested quinoa from scratch.

The mom-of-two showed photos of the enormous stalks hung up in her greenhouse and wrote: "Been busy working on turning this, into this #quinoa." The second image was the seeds sitting neatly in a glass jar.

Carrie has been busy harvesting her crops

Carrie loves sharing glimpses into her everyday life with her fans and recently took to Instagram once again to document a fun girls' day at her home, where she was joined by friends to make soup using all the fresh vegetables she grows in her expansive garden.

In the process, Carrie gave fans an incredible view of her kitchen and it would certainly make a professional chef proud.

Carrie was proud of her creation

The couple spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and husband Mike are raising their two children in Tennessee

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

