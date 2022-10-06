Carrie Underwood welcomes change of season with beautiful snapshot from family home The star lives with her husband and their two children

Carrie Underwood is ushering in the fall with a photo from her stunning family home.

The singer shares her impressive 400-acre ranch in Tennessee with her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons, Isaiah and Jacob - and it looks idyllic.

Carrie took to social media with an image of her expansive plot of land and a gorgeous tree adorned with leaves which were turning a pretty pink hue.

The autumnal scene, with blue sky and the sun shining caught Carrie's eye as she captioned the image: "Fall at the farm."

She adores being at home and when her work isn't taking her around the world, she revels in being a homebody.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie loves the autumnal colors at her ranch

Carrie continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house.I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, she went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

Carrie misses her family and her home when she's away on tour

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

The mom-of-two is currently prepping to go on The Denim and Rhinestones Tour and will be away from her family as she makes appearances in New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Portland and Los Angeles.

