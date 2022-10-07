Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's 120-room mansion that's worth £30m – tour

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey and they've got no intention of leaving anytime soon as they've recently extended their lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years.

The royal couple live with their son James, Viscount Severn and their daughter Lady Louise visits when she's home from St Andrew's University in Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales have just relocated to Windsor, so they will be living nearby for family visits.

In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

The Grade II-listed building is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879, so it is little surprise that it is estimated to be worth £30million if it got listed on the open market. Take a look around…

The couple allowed press into their home recently, revealing their stunning light-drenched conservatory with views of their lawns. It has terracotta brick walls, a dining table, a barbeque and house plants.

The Countess invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside one room of the lavish royal residence decorated with green striped upholstered chairs and a matching green carpet. It also features a gold-edged mirror above a stunning marble fireplace, multiple vintage sideboards and luxury artwork.

Prince Edward inadvertently shared a look at his home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf, with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with carved wooden walls.

Sophie shared her tips and resources for home-schooling children while their schools were closed, with the clip showing her stood in front of a bookcase filled with a huge array of DVDs, books and games, giving an insight into how the family like to spend their time together at home.

We may have got a look inside the grandest room in the family home when Sophie released another video of her work. It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs. On one table, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other seems to hold a trinket box.

Sophie revealed more of the kitchen than ever before as she filmed herself baking scones. It showed sage green walls, chic white cupboards and coordinating white marble worktops.

It seems Sophie and Edward also have a second kitchen. We got a peek inside when the Countess joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of the space, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display.

It appears to have a classic dark navy scheme, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.

The grounds are equally as impressive, with a private lake and several stables set within 51 acres.

We got a look at the outside of the property when Edward, Sophie and their children joined the #ClapForOurCarers at their home. They could be seen standing outside a set of glass doors, with a climbing plant growing up the brick wall in the background.

