Countess Sophie shares incredible video inside her elegant kitchen at Bagshot Park The royal took part in the 'Act Your Age' challenge

The Countess of Wessex shared a sweet video as she baked scones in her kitchen at Bagshot Park on Thursday, in a clip that was posted on the Royal Family's official Twitter page.

Sophie shared her delicious creations as she took part in the Children In Need 'Act Your Age' challenge in her role as president of the Girl Guides.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "I've been asked to take part in the Girlguiding 'Act Your Age' campaign. Now, I've decided to make cheesy scones. Cheese and bacon scones actually."

She added of her age: "Which is all very well if you're ten years-old. But I'm not ten years-old! So I've got to make 55 cheese and bacon scones."

The Countess of Wessex has shown her support to @Girlguiding and @BBCCiN and completed her own #ActYourAge challenge. HRH, President @Girlguiding, put on her apron to earn a Pudsey badge and baked 55 cheese & bacon scones earlier this week! 🧀🥓 pic.twitter.com/mbvoV8U1R7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 12, 2020

The video shows Sophie wearing a patterned shirt and a white apron, as she gets to work in her kitchen – which features sage green walls, chic white cupboards and white marble surfaces.

Sophie shared a baking video from her kitchen

The Royal Family later tweeted: "The Countess' scones were later delivered to @TheHopeHub Camberley, a charity supporting homeless people in Surrey. Well done to everyone who has taken part in some marvellous #ActYourAge challenges!"

The video showed some white marble surfaces

Plenty of fans reacted to the video, with many commenting on the glimpse at Sophie's royal kitchen.

"Absolutely love this, love having a peek in her home too!" one wrote, while another speculated: "I wonder if that's the main kitchen, it looks a tad small! Maybe that's the secondary one?"

Prince Edward and Sophie live at Bagshot Park

Another Twitter user commented on Sophie's much-debated pronunciation of the word 'scones', writing: "Good to see the Countess pronounce 'scones' the correct way!"

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. Prince Edward and Sophie live in the mansion house with their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.