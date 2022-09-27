Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal a look inside their ultra-luxurious new bedroom

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have revealed a first look inside their master bedroom at their new home, and it's every bit as luxurious as you'd expect.

RELATED: 32 celebrity bedrooms revealed

The couple shared a peek inside their room in a video on their Wrighty Home Instagram account on Monday, as Mark laid a Simba mattress on their new bed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan revealed a look inside their bedroom

"Mattresses in!! Not gonna lie, quite impressed with our bed making skills," Mark captioned the video, which revealed the sophisticated décor in their bedroom for the first time.

STORY: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally move into megamansion

It has cream walls and carpets, with upholstered headboard wall panels behind their bed, and matching bedside tables with lamps on either side. Mirrors placed on either side of the bed reveal the couple have opted for patterned wallpaper on one side of the room, while white bedding and cream scatter cushions complete the perfectly-styled aesthetic.

The couple have moved into their new home in Essex

Mark and Michelle have gradually started to showcase the inside of their lavish mansion after moving in, and revealed their incredible bathroom in another video on Sunday – and it could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa.

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

Along with a sleek free-standing bath and his and hers sinks, it also boasts a sauna and steam room, and rainfall shower. The couple opted for ornate gold hardware to elevate the luxury feel of their stunning bathroom space, including gold taps, gold radiator and matching vanity mirrors laced with a gold trim.

The couple's new-build home is finally complete

Other features in their grand home which resemble a five-star hotel will be the mammoth outdoor pool, state-of-the-art outdoor spa and a party room complete with bespoke bar.

The home build hasn't been plain sailing for the couple, with Mark admitting it has been "mentally and physically tough".

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's fans express concern over megamansion

The 35-year-old recently wrote: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.