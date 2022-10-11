Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's fans left divided over vast garden at new home The couple have an epic mansion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have recently moved into their dream home in Essex after spending two years on the impressive build. On Monday, the former TOWIE star shared a photo of himself mowing the lawn, but fans couldn't agree about Mark's choice of mower.

"I think you should have gone for a ride on mower!" wrote one, and: "You need a bigger mower Mark," penned another. A third remarked: "Never mind the ride on, we just got a robot lawn mower," while a fourth said: " Great mowers them hayters! Now you’ve got to try mowing some double and triple stripes."

Mark stood topless wearing shorts and wellies to cut his grass, and he added the caption: "This time last week I was crossing the line. Now I’m making the lines. How my Sundays have changed #35," referring to the fact he completed the London Marathon last Sunday.

Mark has been mowing lines into his grass

Another fan cheekily joked in the comments section: "Wish my gardener looked like that," likely thanks to Mark's rippling abs.

It's not the first time that fans have been quick to offer up advice to the couple, who share updates about their megamansion on their Instagram account @WrightyHome.

When Michelle and Mark shared a video of their block paved driveway, many fans expressed their concerns over the potential for weeds growing through their immaculate drive.

"Good luck weeding that in a year's time," warned one. "Looks great but be warned those weeds will find their way in between those bricks," wrote another.

Their sweeping driveway also received a backlash

Their Georgian style mansion looks like it could be in the Hollywood hills with its massive outdoor pool and huge electronic gates at the entrance.

Other swanky features at the new property include a sauna in their bathroom, a bar and a private cinema room. So stunning!

