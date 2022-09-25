Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex megamansion is easily up there with one of the most impressive celebrity homes we've ever seen - and their latest renovation update has left friends and fans totally awe struck.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple shared a video on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers. A clip showed the before and after of their spa-like bathroom, complete with sauna, steam room and rainfall shower, porcelain countertops, marbled tiles and a sleek free-standing bath that could rival a five-star wellness retreat.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's spa-like bathroom could rival a five star resort

TheBodyCoach, AKA Joe Wicks was quick to react to the couple's jaw-dropping bathroom setup. "That is absolutely stunning. No need to pop down the Dave anymore is there son," he joked, presumably referring to the duo's gym membership at David Lloyd.

Michelle and Mark have created their dream home

"Absolutely beautiful @wrighty_ @wrightyhome @michkeegan you must be so pleased with the results.. total luxury," one fan commented, as a second penned: "Unreal."

Mark and Michelle opted for ornate gold hardware to elevate the luxury feel of their stunning bathroom space, including gold taps, gold radiator and his and hers vanity mirrors laced with a gold trim.

The ambience was complete with warm lighting, illuminating their enticing sauna and hotel-like vanity space. We're totally mesmerised!

Crediting the team that helped complete their vision, the couple thanked all the companies that played a part in their exciting renovation project.

The couple are having a spa installed

Other features in their grand home which resemble a five-star hotel will be the mammoth outdoor pool, state-of-the-art outdoor spa and a party room complete with bespoke bar.

The home build hasn't been plain sailing for the couple, with Mark admitting it has been "mentally and physically tough".

The 35-year-old wrote: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

