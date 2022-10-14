Why Michael J. Fox moved away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood The actor has moved

Michael J. Fox, 61, and his wife Tracy Pollan sold up their Quogue, New York residence in 2021 and relocated to Santa Barbara, but here's why they didn't stay long in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood…

The star, who has an ongoing Parkinson's battle since age 29, gave a candid interview with PEOPLE, explaining that they decided to move around after selling up their family pad.

"We did an interesting thing," Michael told the publication. "We sold our house and we went to Santa Barbara for a couple of months. We're going to go to Malibu later this year and hang out. We don't have anybody to pick up at school!"

The star likes to keep his home life private

This comes as their children have flown the nest. The couple – who have been married since 1988 – are parents to Sam, 33, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and Esme, who is 20.

Their former NY home had six bedrooms, a library, wine cellar, and one acre of land and it sold for over $6 million. It is reported that they also own a Manhattan house, but Michael likes to keep his home offline.

Michael made headlines earlier this month after making a rare public appearance at New York Comic Con.

Michael, 61, joined the stage with co-star Christopher Lloyd, 83, and their heartwarming reunion quickly went viral on social media. The acting duo reunited for a panel discussion about their partnership in the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. In one touching moment, Michael and Christopher could be seen hugging one another in a warm embrace.

The actor has four children

Fans were left concerned for Michael's health, however, after the clip showed the actor struggling to stand due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Michael previously told CBS Mornings that finding out he had Parkinson's was a challenging and emotional reality.

"So very early in the marriage, she got this dumped on her. And the moment that I told her I was realizing was the last time we cried about it together," he said.

"We haven't cried about Parkinson's since. We've just dealt with it and lived our lives. But we cried about it that first time," Michael recalled to host Nate Burleson.

