Michael J. Fox shares rare birthday photos of wife Tracy Pollan and four kids – inside their celebration

The Back to the Future star and his wife have been married for nearly 35 years

Nearly 35 years later, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are just as much in love, as evidenced by the actor's sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday.

Michael, 62, took to Instagram with a slew of photos of his wife, who turns 63 today, pairing amorous vacation shots together with some solo photos.

He also included a picture of their entire family, alongside their four children, son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest Esmé, 21.

The caption alongside the post read: "'She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels'. Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids. Love love love you."

She responded with a sweet: "Love this and you!!!!" while Julianne Moore commented: "Happy birthday @tracy.pollan we all love you."

© Instagram Michael honored his wife's birthday with a slew of sweet photos

Ali Wentworth, a close friend of the couple's, also wrote: "Beautiful birthday girl!!!" and was part of their intimate celebration, which she shared photos of as well.

The podcast host and actress shared photos of the several birthday cakes that came Tracy's way, including one where she was being serenaded by staff members at a restaurant while Michael sat beside her.

© Instagram Michael shared a rare photo of his four kids with Tracy

"Happy happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan," she wrote. "We love to celebrate you every day and all over the world!!! Love you so much!"

Michael and Tracy tied the knot in 1988, not long after they first met while filming the show Family Ties, on which Tracy played Ellen Reed, the love interest to his protagonist Alex P. Keaton.

© Instagram Ali Wentworth showed glimpses of her friend's birthday

Speaking with People at the SXSW premiere of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in March, the couple gushed about their relationship and how they continue to support one another.

"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy said. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

© Instagram Michael and Tracy sat side-by-side for her birthday celebration

Michael added: "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

In the raw and heartfelt documentary chronicling his life and career through his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 29, Michael recalled how he first told his wife about the diagnosis.

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy met on the set of "Family Ties" in the '80s

"I told Tracy the news. 'In sickness and in health' I remember her whispering," he shared. "No one outside of my family knew." The actor learned of his disease less than two years after marrying Tracy.