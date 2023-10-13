Carrie Underwood reveals 'serious' achievement at $3m rural home with two kids

Country music singer Carrie Underwood, 40, shared a fresh-faced photo in the sprawling 400-acre grounds of her Tennessee home to show off her latest achievement.

Dressed in a casual gray T-shirt with her blonde hair in soft curls, the I Hate My Heart singer smiled for a selfie as she held up a giant home-grown vegetable. "That's some serious celery!" she captioned the selfie, which was taken shortly after she had pulled the celery from its plant pot with roots and soil still attached.

© Instagram Carrie showed off her giant celery

Carrie was standing inside her greenhouse with lots of giant pots and flower beds in the background, which hold a whole host of fresh fruits and vegetables for her to cook healthy meals with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

The greenhouse was a recent addition to their farm in Franklin, which also features private horse stables and its own lake. To show off the new addition to her home in February 2023, Carrie shared a video on Instagram and revealed she transformed it with the help of Epic Gardening.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood invites fans to look inside her impressive greenhouse

It was filled with "long beds and short beds" as well as "a couple of L-shaped beds" to maximize the space – and it's clear Carrie has already been seeing the fruits of her labor (no pun intended!)

The American Idol star previously described her garden as her "happy place" as she proudly showcased her mushrooms, zucchini, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

She told her followers: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

© Instagram The country music singer calls her garden her 'happy place'

According to Variety, Carrie and Mike spent $3 million on the land in 2011, where they built their dream "forever home." Five years later, Carrie told Country Living about some of her non-negotiable features.

"My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and her husband's home boasts 400 acres

The family of four previously lived in Brentwood, Nashville in a 7,000-square-foot mansion which they sold in 2019 for $1.4 million. Features included four bedrooms, four bathrooms, heated marble floors, a wet bar, a fitness center, a tennis court and a four-car garage.

Despite looking right at home while performing on stage, Carrie admitted she is an introvert at heart and would prefer to spend as much time at home as possible.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood grows all her own fruits and vegetables

However, her husband Mike, whom she married in 2010, is the complete opposite and his extroverted nature compliments hers.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she said on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house."

© Instagram The couple live in Tennessee with their two sons

Carrie continued: "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

