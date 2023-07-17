Michael J Fox, Tracy Pollan celebrate 35 years of loving marriage in sweet tribute

Celebrating love that has spanned over three decades in the tumultuous landscape of Hollywood is no mean feat. Sunday marked a special day for Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan as they commemorated their 35th wedding anniversary, and they took to their Instagram profiles to honour each other in heartfelt posts.

"35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love," began Tracy, 63, alongside a nostalgic snapshot of the couple enjoying a vacation. "Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

Michael, 62, reciprocated his wife's affectionate sentiments, responding to her post, "Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!" The renowned Back to the Future star also penned his own tribute to his wife, reminiscing on the years they've shared since first meeting on the set of the popular sitcom, Family Ties in 1985.

© Instagram Michael and Tracey celebrate 35 years of marriage

"35 years of laughter, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan," he wrote. "Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike." Tracy's reply to her husband's affectionate message was simple but telling, "Love you so much!!!" accompanied by a cluster of red heart emojis.

Their journey together began in 1985 when fate intervened, casting Tracy as Ellen, the girlfriend of Michael's Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties. They remained friends at the time, as Michael was romantically involved with actress Nancy McKeon, and Tracy was dating actor Kevin Bacon.

Their paths intertwined again in 1987 when they were cast in the drama film Bright Lights, Big City (1988). With their previous relationships concluded, an immediate romantic connection sparked between the two, and the rest, as they say, is history.

© Instagram Tracy and Michael met on set of Family Ties

After a whirlwind romance of only seven months, the couple wed on July 16, 1988, at West Mountain Inn in Arlington, Vermont. Today, 35 years later, the duo remain a shining testament to enduring love in the celebrity world.

Their family blossomed over the years with the arrival of their four children: son Sam, now 34, and daughters, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, both 28, and Esmé, 21.

Often queried about their enduring relationship, the couple shared some insights in a 2015 interview with People.

© Getty In 2023, the couple revealed the secret to their happy marriage

Tracy revealed that their secret was "giving each other the benefit of the doubt," particularly during disagreements, adding that laughter can see a relationship through almost anything. "I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy said. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

In a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Michael exemplified his knack for humour as he shared his own secret to a strong marriage.

"I feel funny saying this because my daughter is in the audience but keep the sex dirty and the fights clean," he quipped, earning laughter from his wife, Jimmy, and the live audience. Their shared chuckles, even after 35 years, affirm the truth in Tracy's wisdom — laughter truly is a resilient bond.