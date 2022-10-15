Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's private £30m mansion where Queen's corgis live now - tour The 30-room property is rather impressive

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and they recently welcomed two new additions to their home in the form of the late Queen's beloved corgi's since her passing.

The jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space.

Both of their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated their wedding receptions at the family home, and we can see why! Take a look around…

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson lets fans see into her dressing room

Sarah Ferguson recently unveiled her beautiful dressing table inside her bedroom following her 61st birthday. The wooden design features a large vanity mirror with double wings, and it was topped with a white and gold flower vase and a selection of metal trinket dishes. It sits next to wardrobes with cream doors and metallic gold handles.

Photos show it has an impressive white exterior and it is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for a private evening wedding reception.

Royal fans got a peek inside the family home when the Duchess of York shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the royal wedding in October. The mother of the bride posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls, with cream carpets and green walls.

Since the first lockdown, Sarah has shared a series of YouTube videos from the conservatory, with this photo showing the impressive drinks cabinet they have, which holds bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws. It looks like they have everything they need for cocktail hour.

Another clip from Sarah's YouTube series offered a glimpse inside of the dining room. It is decorated with concrete flooring and burnt orange walls, and large white wooden double doors.

Sarah's birthday message to Andrew showed him sitting with their two dogs in a living room, which has floor-length curtains hanging at the windows, and a patterned rug on the hardwood flooring next to the sofa.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor, and a memento from their childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

Elsewhere in the garden, two wooden benches have been positioned underneath the trees, where Princess Eugenie's personalised swing can be seen hanging in the background.

Sarah shared a look at the property's terrace when she showed off a special charity T-shirt she was wearing in July. There is a patio area at the rear of the house, with a wooden dining table and two benches where the family can sit outdoors.

The garden looks pristine, with a wooden bench positioned underneath a tree looking out across the lawn.

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, plays piano inside Royal Lodge in 1942.

Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.

A young Prince Charles and Princess Anne play in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor - their grandmother's home - in 1954.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones announced their engagement in a photo call at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1960.

The newly-engaged couple posed in the gardens of Royal Lodge Windsor after announcing their engagement.

Clearly the iconic royal residence holds a lot of important memories from engagements to wedding celebrations!

