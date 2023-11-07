Sarah Ferguson's surprising new addition to Royal Lodge she shares with the late Queen's corgis

Sarah Ferguson is set to return home from Canada with an exciting new addition for her home at Royal Lodge, where she lives with the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgis.

The former wife of Prince Andrew, who still lives with her ex-husband at the Grade II-listed property in Windsor, attended a luncheon at the National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ontario, on Monday.

In a new Instagram post shared by Canadian artist Anthony Ricciardi, the royal was presented with a bespoke piece of artwork that will no doubt hang beautifully at home in her seven-bedroom home.

© Instagram / @ricciardipaints Anthony Ricciardi gifted Sarah a piece of his artwork during a luncheon in Canada

"Beautiful lunch spent with the Duchess of York - @sarahferguson15 today and presenting her with a custom painting commissioned by @richard.dolan," penned the artist.

"Very grateful for opportunities like this. It's an honour to know that my artwork is alongside a beautiful collection with the Royal Family," he added.

The eclectic piece, emblazoned with Ricciardi's signature heart motif, was printed with hand-written messaging such as: "Love the process, enjoy the journey," and "Philanthropreneur."

© Instagram / @ricciardipaints Sarah has been in Canada this week

Despite divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah and the disgraced Duke of York have continued to live together at Royal Lodge, which was leased to Prince Andrew in 2004 following the Queen Mother's death.

Speaking about their unusual post-marital living situation, the Duchess told USA Today: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

The grand property is every inch a royal residence with a grand exterior, lavish interiors and acres of landscaped gardens - with ample space for the royal to hang her new colourful art installation.

The property is deeply sentimental to the York family, with both Sarah and Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrating their wedding receptions at the family home.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is based in Windsor

Prince Andrew will remain living at Royal Lodge despite months of speculation that he would be evicted by his brother, King Charles III.

The past few months have seen multiple reports say that the monarch was planning a homes reshuffle, including the Duke of York giving up his Windsor home of 20 years and downsizing to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former property, Frogmore Cottage.

In recent reports by The Mirror, it has been claimed that Prince Andrew must make necessary repairs to the building and then he will be allowed to stay indefinitely.