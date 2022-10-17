Jennifer Garner's giant 20-acre family farm that cost just $700 is paradise The Oklahoma farm has been in the family for decades

Jennifer Garner may be an award-winning actress, but when the 13 Going On 30 star isn't soaking up the limelight, she leads a slower pace of life on her family's farm which she bought in 2017.

READ: Jennifer Garner's sweet photo on sprawling family farm gets fans talking

The 20-acre plot of land in Oklahoma was bought by Jennifer's grandparents back in 1937 for just $700. Her mom Patricia Garner told Southern Living: "My parents didn’t even have a car, so when they heard about the land that was for sale, they hired someone to drive them to the property." The land was bare apart from a two-bedroom farmhouse which the Garner family spent "all day" negotiating over for $20.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's mindblowing family farm has its own pumpkin patch

Back in the 30s, the farm didn't have running water or indoor plumbing. "The property has since changed hands multiple times and was left untended and uncared for over 40 years," explained Jennifer's mom.

The Yes Day actress decided to buy the plot of land and turn it into the nature lover's paradise her mom grew up on. Today, it's the home of Jennifer's beloved Uncle Robert and his wife Janet, who grow organic produce for Once Upon A Farm, Jennifer's children's food range.

SEE: Inside Jennifer Garner's dreamy $14m LA home – as Ben Affleck lists $30m mansion nearby

Jennifer bought her family's farm back in 2017

The website reads: "Once upon a time… we dreamed of bringing baby food back to the roots with organic fruits and veggies harvested from local farmers, blended with love, and served fresh from the fridge.

"We dreamed of feeling less stressed about mealtimes because we could feed our little ones foods that give them all the nutrients they need – and then some!"

MORE: Jennifer Garner's magnificent kitchen inside family home will give you chills

READ: Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside lavish home – complete with kids' fort

Jennifer often shares updates from the farm with her 13.7million followers on Instagram - and it's clear to see she's thriving when she's enjoying the outdoors.

Most recently, the mother-of-three dedicated a post to her Uncle Robert for National Farmer's Day, revealing the abundance of pumpkins collected from the sprawling farm's pumpkin patch in a wholesome clip with her uncle.

The Hollywood actress isn't afraid to get stuck into the outdoorsy work

Despite Jennifer's love for nature and the outdoors, the actress gets the best of both worlds with her ultra-chic six-bedroom home in LA.

Amid her split with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer and her children have been living in their temporary home in Pacific Palisades since 2019.

Read more HELLO! US stories here