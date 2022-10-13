Jennifer Garner's sweet photo on sprawling family farm gets fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Garner might be one of Hollywood's most glamorous women, but the 13 Going On 30 actress is a real nature lover at heart, having spent much of her childhood growing up on her family's farm in Oklahoma.

The doting mom-of-three often takes to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snapshots of her outdoorsy life away from the glitz and glamour of stardom. On Thursday, Jennifer shared a heartwarming photo alongside her Uncle Robert, who grows organic produce for her children's food range Once Upon A Farm, and fans couldn't get enough of the wholesome moment.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's mindblowing family farm has its own pumpkin patch

"Happy #NationalFarmersDay, Uncle Robert," Jennifer wrote in the post. The actress donned a pair of denim overalls and red wellington boots, twinning with her uncle, who sported a pair of muddy dungarees.

The actress also posted a video to her Instagram Story, revealing the abundance of pumpkins collected from the sprawling farm's pumpkin patch.

Jennifer shared a snap from her family farm

Earlier this year, Jennifer shared that her Uncle Robert lives on the family farm in Oklahoma, growing "organic produce with love" for her company.

"They may be the smallest supplier to OFarm’s goods, but they over deliver on goodness and fun," shared the star. Fans were delighted with Jennifer's wholesome post, rushing to comment under her heartwarming family snap.

"You're such an inspiration and love the overalls on both of you. Happy National Farmers day Uncle Robert!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Happy national farmers day to farmer Jen and uncle Robert."

"Ahhhh! You have the best family & love how you celebrate each of them," a third fan sweetly shared. Despite Jennifer's love for nature and the outdoors, the actress gets the best of both worlds with her ultra chic six-bedroom home in LA.

The Hollywood actress loves to get involved with the farm

Amid her split with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer and her children have been living in their temporary home in Pacific Palisades since 2019.

It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and boasts an office/library, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, swimming pool and spa, a professional home cinema and even its own climate-controlled wine cellar and wine tasting room.

