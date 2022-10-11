Billie and Greg Shepherd's fans voice safety concerns over £1.4m family home

Billie and Greg Shepherd have recently moved into their epic family home in Essex, along with children Nelly and Arthur – but fans have been voicing their safety concerns.

The former TOWIE stars shared a video of their vast garden on their home Instagram account, @homewiththesheps and as well as admiring the amazing space, a few fans pointed out potential hazards.

"Wow how amazing. But don’t you need to have a pool fence around the swimming pools in the UK?" enquired one, and: "Bring it in for the winter or it will get spoilt… or stolen! X."

Other fans were concerned about the cushions getting wet during the UK's winter. "Looks lush!!! Where are you gonna put all those cushions come winter time?" asked one.

Their family garden is epic - complete with outdoor pool

While many others compared their vast garden to a holiday residence, as it's complete with idyllic pool, pergola with dining table underneath, plenty of outdoor seating and loungers and an epic playground for the kids. "Omgggg you won’t even need to go on holiday with a back yard like that," wrote one and: "Omg thought use were on holiday! this is amazing," added another.

"Garden furniture has arrived. We may have missed the summer but I’m sure this will be put to good use next year. Pool party pending. Thank you @suns.lifestyle," the stars captioned the clip.

Arthur already seemed to be enjoying the outdoor space and could be seen riding a bicycle around the patio area in the video where Greg showed everyone around.

The family did manage to enjoy the pool before summer was out

The couple purchased the house back in 2020 and after years of planning permission issues and setbacks, they now finally have their dream property to live in.

Billie and Greg are expecting their third child together, so no doubt they are pleased to be in and settled before the new arrival is here. We can't wait to see the nursery!

