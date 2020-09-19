Jennifer Garner's tour of botanical gardens at LA home ends in disaster The star shares her home with her three children with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been busy turning her back garden into a healthy eating oasis but her latest attempts to harvest food ended in utter disaster.

The 13 Going on 30 actress gave fans a sneak peek at her beautiful botanical gardens for an Instagram video and while the lush, green grounds were certainly impressive, her cooking skills were not!

Jennifer, 48, was cutting down her giant sunflowers in an attempt to harvest the seeds, but the entire debacle ended up being a total flop.

The journey she took her fans on, however, was hilarious.

Jennifer chatted away to the tall flowers and told one droopy plant: "Today is not your day" before chopping off its head.

At one point she even walked though a spider web and said: "Pardon me, Charlotte. Go ahead rebuild," making reference to the book Charlotte’s Web.

After scraping out all of the seeds - a process in itself - she soaked them for a few days, spread them out on a pan, and baked them in the oven.

But when she went to eat them she discovered there were no seeds inside.

"Somebody stole the seeds," she said before adding: "The moral of this story is that sometimes it’s nice to make a lovely snack for your chickens. And that is what I’ve done."

Jennifer loves her garden

You then see her feeding the birds with the seeds she’d spent days harvesting.

Jennifer has been keeping her fans thoroughly entertained with her down-to-earth videos from her home.

During the COVID-19 lockdown she been busy not only parenting her son and two daughters, Violet, 14 and Seraphina, twelve, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, but also conducting her Pretend Cooking Shows, building her own dunk tank, playing dress-up and even having a virtual hairstyling tutorial.

Never a dull day in her household.

