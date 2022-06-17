The remote town where Amber Heard plans to be a 'full-time mom' with daughter Oonagh Amber relocated following her split from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has revealed she plans to focus on being a "full-time mom" to her daughter Oonagh following her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and she has the perfect home in which to escape media attention.

The Aquaman actress revealed during the court case that she now resides in Yucca Valley, California, a small town in California's Mojave Desert – 120 miles east of her former home in Los Angeles.

The town has a population of just 20,000 people and would be ideal for Amber if she is hoping to go off-grid and turn her attention to family life. It is around ten miles away from Joshua Tree National Park, and 27 miles away from Palm Springs, where a number of other celebrities have homes.

Amber has shared a few glimpses inside her home on Instagram, showing a living room with double-height ceilings, a stylish kitchen and small garden.

According to Dirt.com, Amber acquired her six-acre estate for $570,000 via a trust in early 2019, and it is now estimated to be worth much more.

Amber Heard lives in Yucca Valley with her daughter Oonagh

The custom home was bought in 2015 and has a three-car garage, nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, and natural landscaping outside.

Listing photos from when the property previously hit the market revealed it has an eat-in kitchen with granite worktops, three bedrooms – one of which with direct access to the back patio – and a bathroom with a built-in soaking tub.

Temperatures soar to an average of 36°C during the summer months in the desert town, but Amber's garden features a shaded wooden terrace where she can still enjoy some time outside.

The actress has revealed glimpses inside her unique home on Instagram

Meanwhile, among the more unusual features at the 36-year-old's home is a 110-foot wooden bridge which was custom-engineered by the previous owner, that leads to a hill behind the house where a hillside gazebo offers views across the neighbourhood.

The unusual home is a big change from the penthouse Amber formerly shared with Johnny during their marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star owned five penthouses in a historic Art Deco building in Los Angeles, and while he and Amber shared one of them, members of their friends and family, including Amber's sister Whitney, lived in the others.

