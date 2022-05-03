Johnny Depp's $100m property portfolio revealed – from island retreat to a French village

Johnny Depp has owned several lavish properties throughout his career, including an entire village in France, a Kentucky horse farm, and five Los Angeles penthouses that he shared with his ex-wife Amber Heard, her sister Whitney, and their friends.

Many of the properties have been sold with huge profits, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star still owns a few incredible homes. Read on for all the details of the actor's multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.

WATCH: Johnny Depp reveals a glimpse inside LA home

A private Hollywood Hills compound

Johnny owns five neighbouring homes worth $19million (£13.5million) in the Hollywood Hills, which he has made into his own private compound. Reports have previously suggested that he considered building underground tunnels between the homes, but it hasn't been confirmed if he went through with the plan.

Five unique LA penthouses

Johnny owned five LA penthouses during his marriage to Amber Heard

Johnny and Amber lived in one of five Los Angeles penthouses the actor owned during their marriage, while the others were occupied by members of their family and friends. The Edward Scissorhands star had bought the properties – located in a historic Art Deco building – in 2007, but put them on the market after his split from Amber in 2016.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the collection of units were available as a group for $12.78million or individually, and photos from inside the penthouses have revealed their colourful décor and incredible amenities including a rooftop pool.

A Kentucky horse farm

Johnny bought a $950,000 horse farm in his home state of Kentucky in 1995, before selling it for $1million just over five years later. However, the actor had a change of heart and bought it again for $2million (£1.4million) in 2005 as a gift for his late mother, who lived there until her death in 2016.

A $55.million French village

Johnny and Vanessa Paradis had their own French village

During his relationship with Vanessa Paradis, Johnny purchased an entire French village in the Côte d'Azur area. The 19th-century hamlet has its own restaurant and village church, a main house and guest house with 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a skate park designed by Johnny for his son Jack, and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar.

The island has been listed for sale for $55.5million (£39.9million), after previously failing to attract a buyer in 2015 and 2016.

A $5.35million private Bahamas island

Along with his own village, Johnny also owns a private island in the Bahamas, where he hosted his second wedding with Amber Heard in 2015. The 45-acre, three-island atoll is known as Little Halls Pond Cay and was bought by Johnny for $5.35million (£3.8million), although it is likely to be worth much more now.

A 150-foot luxury yacht

Johnny showed his sentimental side when he named his incredible 150-foot luxury yacht Vajoliroja, using the first two letters of his family's names – Vanessa, Johnny, Lily-Rose and Jack. The boat reportedly cost $350,000 (£248k) a month to maintain, and he sold it to Harry Potter author JK Rowling in 2016.

