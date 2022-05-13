Amber Heard's low-key home life after split from Johnny Depp surprises fans The actress previously lived in a penthouse in Los Angeles with Johnny Depp

While Johnny Depp has a $100million property portfolio including a compound featuring five neighbouring homes in the Hollywood Hills, Amber Heard leads a much more low-key lifestyle following their divorce.

The actress surprised fans when she revealed she now lives in Yucca Valley, California, during an appearance in her defamation trial with her ex-husband, after spending years living in Los Angeles.

The rural desert town is located in San Bernardino County, 27 miles north of Palm Springs, and has a population of around 20,000. It is a two-hour drive away from her former home in Los Angeles, and would offer Amber a peaceful and private location to raise her daughter Oonagh Paige, who she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021.

While Amber hasn't revealed any more details about her home, she has previously revealed a few glimpses inside the property on Instagram, in snaps shared with her 4.5 million followers.

Amber Heard now lives in Yucca Valley

One photo showed the Rum Diaries star doing a workout in what appears to be her living room, which has double height ceilings and glass doors leading out to the garden. It has a concrete effect wall with a large TV and integrated fireplace, with a fluffy rug on the floor and rattan chair positioned next to the windows.

Meanwhile, in another photo Amber revealed her kitchen, which has white cabinets and an island unit where she served up a salad and glasses of red wine. "Grazie mille," she captioned the post.

The actress has revealed a couple of photos from her home on social media

Amber's new home is a big change from the unique penthouse she formerly shared with Johnny during their marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star owned five penthouses in a historic Art Deco building in Los Angeles, and while he and Amber shared one of them, members of their friends and family, including Amber's sister Whitney, lived in the others.

Johnny sold the properties following the couple's split in 2016. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the collection of units were available as a group for $12.78million or individually, with photos from inside the penthouses revealing their colourful décor and incredible amenities including a rooftop pool.

