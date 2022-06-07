Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's epic former marital home is for sale – tour The former couple lived in LA together

When Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married they spent much of their 15-month marriage residing inside the Eastern Columbia Building. While Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny parted ways with all five of the penthouses he owned within the building after their divorce, the one they used to live in is now on the market once again.

Listed by real estate company Douglas Elliman, the jaw-dropping penthouse is on the market for $1,765,000 (£1,410,199).

While the property only has one bedroom there is 1,780 square feet of living space and it's seriously spectacular.

It's two floors and features a pristine living area which overlooks a spacious kitchen with stainless steel features.

There is also a dining table and a secondary living space alongside the open-plan kitchen. Again, the windows are a real highlight, allowing the views to add to the luxury.

Currently, the main bedroom is decorated with exposed brick walls, a large wooden bed and there are wooden beams on the ceiling. The room benefits from two windows, flooding the space with light.

Located on downtown’s famous Broadway, the iconic building has a whole host of luxury amenities including a breathtaking rooftop pool, a spa and a fitness studio. There's also a sundeck and a zen garden – fancy!

The pool is lined with sun loungers and umbrellas and the views reach out over the city's famous skyline. Just imagine spending your days here!

Naturally, there's a 24-hour concierge in case there is anything you should need.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, when Jonny listed the collection of penthouses, they were available as a group for $12.78million or individually.

Other properties the actor has owned include a Kentucky horse farm which he bought for his mother, an entire French village in the Côte d'Azur area and a Hollywood Hills compound worth a staggering $19million.

