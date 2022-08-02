Amber Heard sells remote $1.05million home after losing Johnny Depp case The Aquaman star shared the house with her daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has reportedly made a huge personal change just weeks after losing the defamation trial bought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

According to reports, the Aquaman star has sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, which she shared with her daughter Oonagh. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was sold off-market for $1.05million, almost double the $570,000 she originally paid for it via a private trust in 2019.

It is not known where Amber plans to live following the sale, after previously revealing her plans to focus on being a "full-time mom" following the end of the trial.

Amber had previously surprised the public when she revealed that she resided in Yucca Valley during the court case. The small town in California's Mojave Desert is 120 miles east of her former hometown of Los Angeles, and has a population of just 20,000.

Amber Heard has reportedly sold her home in Yucca Valley

The mother-of-one shared a few glimpses inside her home on Instagram, showing a living room with double-height ceilings, a stylish kitchen and small garden.

The custom home was built in 2015 and has a three-car garage, nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, and natural landscaping outside.

Amber bought her home in 2019

Listing photos from when the property previously hit the market revealed it has an eat-in kitchen with granite worktops, three bedrooms – one of which with direct access to the back patio – and a bathroom with a built-in soaking tub.

Temperatures soar to an average of 36°C during the summer months in the desert town, but Amber's garden featured a shaded wooden terrace where she can still enjoy some time outside.

Meanwhile, among the more unusual features at the 36-year-old's home is a 110-foot wooden bridge which was custom-engineered by the previous owner, which leads to a hill behind the house where a hillside gazebo offers views across the neighbourhood.

