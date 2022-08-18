Helen Skelton suffers home disaster after first Strictly rehearsal - watch

Helen Skelton was on a high after her first rehearsal for Strictly Come Dancing, but the presenter was soon brought back down to reality with a home disaster

The BBC Countryfile star took to her Instagram Stories to share a story about what happened when she got home, revealing that the confetti she brought home to celebrate has stained her floor.

WATCH: Helen Skelton took to Instagram to share her home disaster

"First day at Strictly yesterday which was great fun but lovely Billy let me bring home the glitter for the kids to play which we did and it was fun but Ellie [Taylor] just be careful if you do play with the glitter it will gild your floor. I've got a gold floor now!"

The star sat on the floor next to a brush to show off the marks on her floor where the gold pieces had stuck to her traditional wood flooring.

Helen is in the middle of a house renovation

It's not the first at-home issue Helen has revealed to her Instagram followers as in July the star revealed her children and dog were making a mess on the floor.

Showing off wet floorboards, a determined Helen wrote: "One day I will finish this reno… floorboards will rot if the kids and the dogs carry on."

Helen shares three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and six-month-old Elise with Richie Myler. The couple announced their split, after nine years of marriage, earlier this year.

The star has a young baby daughter too

Helen and Richie had embarked on the home renovation project together, but considering Richie has now left the family home, as announced in their split Instagram post, it seems as though Helen will be taking it on herself.

However, the home changes may have to take a backseat as the presenter takes on a busy schedule for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Fans loved the news that Helen was taking part in the hit show, with one writing: "The whole country is behind you Helen. What a wonderful lady," and another adding: " Can’t wait now. Come on Strictly."

