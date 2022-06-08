Jonnie Irwin takes time off from filming after concerning fans with latest appearance The Escape to the Country star worried viewers recently...

Jonnie Irwin has been busy filming new episodes for Escape to the Country just recently, and it seems the TV presenter is now enjoying a well-deserved break.

MORE: Escape To The Country star Jonnie Irwin worries fans in new episode – see comments

The 48-year-old, who has been a familiar face on the BBC show for a number of years, shared a sweet snap of himself and his wife Jessica as they enjoyed some downtime in Ibiza this week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gives a tour of incredible treehouse

In the first photo, posted on Instagram, Jonnie and his wife could be seen smiling for the selfie, while the second showed the couple's delicious cocktails with a very picturesque backdrop.

Jonnie wrote in the caption: "Wife's dress strap failed, my hat half on and glasses wonky - gleeful victims of the 'free pour' #ibiza." Many were keen to wish the husband and wife a delightful holiday, with one writing: "Awww have a lovely time xx."

MORE: Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more

MORE: Escape to the Country: Where are ex-presenters of the show now?

Jonnie Irwin and his wife are enjoying a well-deserved break in Spain

A second agreed, adding: "Living the dream Jonnie boy," as a third commented: "Enjoy your well-deserved break with your beautiful family to one of the hardest working people on tv and someone who helps others dreams come true. Bless you, glad to see you back on ETTC today on BBC."

Jonnie's island trip comes soon after he made an appearance on a brand new episode of Escape to the Country this week after a prolonged break – but viewers were left concerned about his appearance.

The episode, which the father-of-three hosted from Devon, led one fan to comment on his Instagram: "Are you OK? You look completely different in today's episode!".

Jonnie's recent episode of Escape to the Country concerned fans

Another also picked up on this detail, writing: "I was just wondering the same thing [crying emoji]." Jonnie has shaved his trademark blonde hair off, and was wearing a cap instead. The TV star has been missing from the show of late, prompting one fan to write: "Thought you had retired!"

Fans were also concerned regarding his lack of presenting on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, but it seems his schedule has been keeping him away. He told one of his followers that despite being in Spain, he wasn't filming for the programme but instead helping a "private client".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.