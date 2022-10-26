Amazon's chic bathroom set is so similar to Kim Kardashian's SKKN homeware

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian is the queen of minimalist chic, from her trendsetting SKIMS creations to the new concrete SKKN bathroom accessories that you’ve been seeing all over your Instagram.

And if you love the neutral SKKN homeware look, in all of its grey stone glory, but aren’t quite ready to splash the cash, we’ve found some amazing dupes that will look just as great on your vanity.

Kim's first homeware line for her skincare brand SKKN is a five-piece set of minimalist concrete bath accessories

The Kardashians star’s SKKN home accessories are “minimalist, functional” pieces – a vanity tray, tissue box, round container and wastebasket, sold individually or in a £390 ($355) five-piece bundle – sculpted from concrete.

Six-piece bathroom accessories set, £33.99 / $34.99, Amazon

It’s an interior trend that is going strong, lending a luxe spa feel to your bath, and you can find similar pieces if you know where to look!

Bentu Hui bath accessories, from $25.49 each, Amazon

In fact, we found the look for much less on Amazon. On Amazon US, you can shop Bentu Hui accessories, which also bear an uncanny resemblance to Kim's line.

H&M earthenware toothbrush mug (£3.99 / $5.99) and soap dispenser (£7.99 / $10.99)

We also found SKKN-inspired styles to accessorize your bathroom in (Kardashian) style on Etsy and at H&M, too.

Modern Bathroom 3-piece Set, £61 / $58, Etsy

Sleek and chic homeware that won’t break the bank!

