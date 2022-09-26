Best autumn home decor trends that will be all over Pinterest

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to give your home an autumnal edge? Let's be real, it's more than a season, it's a vibe – especially when it comes to homeware. And now, with the leaves changing colour and our Pinterest feeds filling up with autumn home decor ideas, we're getting in on the trend.

From decorative pumpkins to cinnamon spiced candles, colourful wreaths, garlands and more, we've found the most stylish and seasonal accessories out there. Create the chicest autumnal aesthetic with the best buys from Etsy, John Lewis, Amazon and Marks & Spencer.

Decorative pumpkins

Artificial Orange Pumpkins (set of 12), £20.99, Amazon

Create the ultimate autumnal display with Amazon's 12-piece set of decorative pumpkins, which come in a variety of different colours.

Crochet Pumpkin Decorations, from £9, Etsy

A bestseller on Etsy, for just £15 you can shop this adorable trio of crochet pumpkins. A beautiful accessory for your tabletop, mantle piece or windowsill, we reckon Stacey Solomon would absolutely love them for her home, too.

Autumn cushions

Snuggle Season Knitted Bolster Cushion, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's snuggle season pillow will look so cute on your bed.

Brentfords Teddy Fleece Set of 4 x Cushion Covers, £8.99, Amazon

For a cosy night in, you'll want to invest in these teddy fleece cushion covers.

Round Pleated Pumpkin Velvet Cushion, £18.99, The Range

Does it get more autumnal than a pumpkin-inspired cushion?

Autumn candles

Cinnamon Stick Candle, £27.99, Yankee Candle

When it comes to home fragrance, there's nothing like the scent of a cinnamon candle to conjure up nostalgic memories of autumn.

Autumn Candle, £20, The White Company

The White Company has created a signature scent for autumn – and it smells dreamy. With notes of pear, quince, apricot & amber, this fresh and fruity candle is a luxurious addition to your home.

Neroli, Lime & Basil Light Up Candle, £10, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's light-up candles have become extremely popular – and they're already flying off of the shelves for autumn.

Autumn fairy lights

20 Maple Leaf Micro Fairy Lights, £13.99, Marks & Spencer

Simple yet stylish, these maple leaf fairy lights will bring a seasonal glow to your home.

Qbis Berry Cluster Lights, £12.99, Amazon

Amazon's berry lights can be used either outdoors or indoors, the choice is yours.

Autumn wreaths

Autumnal Leaves Wreath, £59.99, Not on the High Street

Not on the High Street has the most Instagrammable selection of decorative wreaths and one of our favourites is this autumnal design which features the most colourful foliage.

22 Inch XL Autumn Fall Wreath, £29.99, Etsy

A showstopping centrepiece for your mantle piece, front door or dining room table, Etsy's autumn wreath has received plenty of rave reviews.

URMAGIC Fall Wreath, £11.99, Amazon

Retailing at an affordable £11.99, Amazon's wreath combines white pumpkins, white berry clusters, and maple and green leaves.

Autumn garlands

6ft Leaf Garland - Artificial Hanging Maple Leaves, £9.95, Amazon

Transform your mantle piece with a statement autumnal garland. It can also be wrapped around bannisters or placed on a windowsill.

Pumpkin Spice Pom Pom Garland, from £7, Etsy

How cute is this pom pom garland! We're adding it to basket ASAP.

Autumn Garland, £28, John Lewis

This realistic leaf and pine cone autumn garland is adorned with pumpkins and berries.

