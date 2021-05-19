Lisa Kudrow's chic family home is worlds apart from Phoebe Buffay's – photos The Friends star shares her home with her son Julian

Lisa Kudrow is best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in Friends, but her chic home in Beverly Hills is nothing like her character's quirky decor.

The actress lives with her husband Michel Stern and their 22-year-old son Julian in a stunning property she reportedly purchased in 1996 for $1.9million.

Although she spent time at her second home in Palm Springs during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has since returned to her stunning house in LA – and shared several glimpses inside.

Unlike Phoebe's colourful sofas and beaded door curtains, Lisa's real-life home follows a largely monochrome colour scheme. Take a look inside her modern family house...

Lisa Kudrow's kitchen

Lisa shared several pictures on her Instagram page of her beloved pet dog Emma inside her kitchen. It has wooden cabinets and white work surfaces, with a sink positioned on one side.

Orange stools sit at the breakfast bar area which leads into the open-plan living area complete with cream armchairs.

Lisa Kudrow's living room

Lisa previously shared a video taken in the living room, where she watched reruns of Friends on television. It showed that the room has vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, while furniture includes a cream sofa, a brown suede armchair, and a black TV unit.

A photo Lisa shared of her pet dog showed that there is a box full of dog toys positioned alongside the sofa, and the room is fitted with cream carpets.

Lisa Kudrow's garden

Appearing from her garden to show off her casual outfit, Lisa revealed the space has modern black garden sofas with white cushions. A glass balcony area surrounds the space, sharing a look at the green garden in the background.

Lisa Kudrow's office

Lisa recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live from her home office, revealing a shelf unit displaying various family photos and trinkets. Pictures included a black and white shot of herself with her husband and Julian as a child. Lisa also has various Friends memorabilia on display, including figurines of the six main cast members, and the Cookie Time jar that was a prop in Rachel and Monica's apartment.

Lisa Kudrow's bedroom

Lisa shared a rare photo from her bedroom when she revealed that she has a pillow printed with a photo of her pet dog.

Lisa Kudrow's dining room

Lisa's dining room has a black wooden dining table that matches black cupboards and a console table at one end, and white leather dining chairs. A grey light fitting hangs above the table, and there is a large circular mirror upon one wall.

