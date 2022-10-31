Jennifer Aniston leaves fans doing a double take as she hosts star-studded Halloween party The Friends star is so popular!

Jennifer Aniston has many famous friends and is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows support for Matthew Perry amid heartbreaking health revelation

While her fans think they know everything about her, on Monday many learnt something new about one of her friendships - and it left many of the baffled!

The Rachel Green star had shared footage of herself testing out a new pumpkin carving hack at home, surrounded by her friends and their children.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston's pristine garden is incredible

The star was seen carving a pumpkin using a blender from inside her incredible kitchen at her home in Beverly Hills.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to famous face in celebratory photo

RELATED: Matthew Perry 'really grateful' for Jennifer Aniston's friendship during height of addiction

At one point in the clip, none other than Sandra Bullock appears, which more than delighted her followers. "Whaat, Sandy and Jen are friends??" one wrote, while another commented: "Omg Sandra Bullock too!" A third added: "Sandy casually making an appearance, I'm dying!"

The Hollywood star certainly looked like she was having a great time hosting her Halloween-themed afternoon too, and was more than proud of her finished creation.

Jennifer Aniston shared a video from inside her Halloween party - featuring Sandra Bullock

The Along Came Polly star is a huge fan of Halloween and last week even shared a photo on social media of her pet dog dressed up in a Halloween costume, complete with bat wings.

MORE: Matthew Perry shares rare photo with goddaughter

MORE: Matthew Perry worries fans after sharing glimpse inside living room

Jennifer has been living in her home in LA for many years and is incredibly proud of it. In fact, she opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

Jennifer Aniston well and truly got into the Halloween spirit

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shines in beautiful candid photos in a white bikini

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows off sunkissed glow in surprising shower video

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

She even has a luxury bathroom with a bath looking out onto her sprawling garden, complete with a floor-to-ceiling window.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.