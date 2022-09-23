King Charles pictured inside his new office for the first time The monarch was hard at work

King Charles is currently in Scotland following the state funeral of his mother, the Queen, but a new photograph shows him hard at work before the emotional day.

DISCOVER: King Charles' daily diet: Seeds, boiled eggs, and the meal he never eats

After the death of Her Majesty, Charles immediately became King and thus picked up all of the duties that go along with it. In the new image, released by Buckingham Palace, the monarch can be seen in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace carrying out official duties from the King's Red Box.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles greets members of the public queuing to see the Queen's coffin

As King of the United Kingdom, and 14 other Commonwealth regions, Charles is required to look over and sign papers sent by governments.

MORE: King Charles' meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng revealed after the MP went viral during Queen's funeral

MORE: King Charles III's modern changes at the Queen's home before her death

In the photo, which was taken last week, Charles is seen reaching for papers from the Red Box, while another document sits on his desk. The monarch was seen wearing a blue suit for the photo.

In the background, a black-and-white photo of Charles' parents, the Queen and Prince Philip could be seen. The photo was a past Christmas present from the Queen to her father, King George VI.

The monarch carried out his first official duties

The King and Queen Consort left London on Tuesday, the day after the Queen's funeral, and were seen arriving in Aberdeen after flying from RAF Northolt.

Although the royal couple may have chosen to stay at Balmoral, where Her Majesty passed away, they may also have headed for their own Scottish residence, Birkhall.

LOOK: Queen Consort Camilla's rarely seen grandchildren from her first marriage – photos

INSIDE: King Charles' private homes he's set to lose – from Wales to Transylvania

The property has been described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the royal himself, and is where Charles and Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother, the Queen Mother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife. He also inherited his grandmother's Scottish holiday home, the Castle of Mey, later opening a bed-and-breakfast within the property's grounds.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.