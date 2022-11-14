Fans react to Charles Spencer's spiritual photo of Princess Diana's resting place

Earl Charles Spencer shared a breathtaking photograph of Althorp House on Sunday, and fans picked up something spiritual.

The image showed the grand gates at the front of the property on a misty morning, and it looked so magical.

Princess Diana is buried at her childhood home, and royal fans couldn't help but point out that the gates could be seen as the gates to heaven.

"Looks like the gates to heaven, how beautiful [love heart emoji]," penned one follower, and: "Looks almost like the gates of heaven [love heart emoji]," added another. A third wrote: "Heavenly vision."

The photo was captioned: "November sky at Althorp - a view through the gates leading from the Gardens to the Park. The true beauty of this place lies in the surrounding Grounds, even more than in the art collection, etc., inside the House.

"My children are the 19th generation of my family lucky enough to have enjoyed this view at Althorp. See Spencer1508 on YouTube to see how the current generation is looking after this legacy."

Charles and his wife Karen have opened the doors to their grand residence recently for a behind-the-scenes series posted online.

Sharing the news to her fans, Karen originally wrote: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!

"Here’s our first episode with a taste of what’s to come. I hope these videos will be a revealing and informative way to share with you the incredible history we’re lucky enough to have here, as my husband and I work to leave this place in as good a state as it has ever been.

"For access to exclusive content, starting with our weekly member only update - register for free at Spencer1508.com. You can click the link in my bio. See you on Friday for part two."

