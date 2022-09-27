Charles Spencer reveals surprising family connection to the late Queen The brother of Princess Diana shared some impressive artwork

The Spencer family has been entwined with the royal family for decades, mostly notably with Princess Diana's marriage to the then Prince Charles.

But during the week, Charles Spencer revealed a connection between his own grandfather and the Queen, who sadly passed away on 8 September. The Earl took to his Instagram feed to share a video showcasing pieces of artwork, both paintings and sculptures, of his grandfather, Charles Robert, and revealed how he had worked with the Queen's own grandfather, King Edward VII.

Explaining more about his relative, Charles revealed: "100 years ago today my great-grandfather Charles Robert (always known as 'Bobby') Spencer died.

"He was the youngest MP in the House of Commons, and went on to serve as Lord Chamberlain to Edward VII, the late Queen’s great-grandfather."

However, Bobby had a tragic life, with the Earl continuing: "Bobby Spencer was devastated by the loss of his wife, Margaret (née Baring), in childbirth, in 1906. She was the light of his life.

"Barely a subsequent page in his diaries passes without touching once more on the agony of this loss. On a more superficial level, Bobby was noted as one of the best-dressed men of his era."

Charles shared a family insight

Fans were touched by Bobby's story, and the short film that the Earl had shared, as one commented: "What a lovely film!"

A second shared: "This is just so beautiful please keep going with these stories it's so fascinating about your family and history. Thank you," and a third added: "Thank you, I really enjoy these short films about your family's history."

A fourth penned: "Very precious story, and what a handsome man he was, so sad to think of the tragic loss of your great grandmother he suffered, God bless and love."

The Earl has been sharing his memories of the late Queen

Following the death of Her Majesty, Charles has been sharing his thoughts on the monarch's legacy, and last week he shared a touching message.

Sharing the words from her Bidding, which reflected on the Queen's faith and sense of duty, it mentioned how kind the 96-year-old has been in life.

Alongside the snap, Charles poignantly wrote: "Of all the true and wonderful things that were said about Her Majesty the Queen today this, for me, rang truest, and will stay with me for the longest."

