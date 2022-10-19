Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan film epic cinema room with gigantic sofa The stars have an amazing home

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have finally unveiled their finished cinema room – and it looks like it's the perfect place for cosy date nights.

The former TOWIE star and Brassic actress have recently moved into their Essex megamansion and bit by bit they are revealing their amazing rooms.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveil cinema room - and wow

On Tuesday, the couple uploaded an Instagram Story of a video inside their plush cinema room, complete with a completely bespoke minimalist cream sofa which looks like a cloud from Bella Home Interiors.

The room has a matching silky-smooth carpet in a similar cream hue and there is a round wooden coffee table in the centre of the U-shaped sofa. The table has been carefully curated with ornaments, candles and coffee table books.

The couple have revealed new artwork

Behind the sofa, the couple's panelled walls can be seen, a trend which features a lot throughout their gorgeous home.

Last week Mark and Michelle unveiled a vast piece of artwork that they commissioned for their dreamy pad.

"Who likes this art painted for us by @thegreenhouseart_?" they wrote alongside a snap of the grand piece hanging on the wall. The art has been crafted with white, black, grey and gold tones and is displayed in a statement black frame. Above the frame is a vintage style light to illuminate the piece come sundown.

The creative behind the masterpiece is Joanna Green, who has amassed over 25,000 followers online thanks to her captivating paintings.

The stars have a beautiful bedroom too

"She's up! Such a pleasure painting this huge piece for Mark and Michelle, their house is OUT OF THIS WORLD," Joanna wrote on the image shared by the couple.

The house project has been a long time coming with the stars purchasing the original property back in 2020 before knocking it down and rebuilding their own home from scratch.

We're sure now that they are settled into their new abode we will be seeing much more of the glorious interiors.

