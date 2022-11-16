14 bedroom decorating ideas you won't be able to resist There's something for everyone among this bedroom inspiration

Ready for a bedroom makeover? Whether you love bold colour or want to create a relaxing, minimalist sanctuary, we've got all the inspiration you need with our round up of these 14 bedroom decorating ideas. The hard part is narrowing it down to just one…

MORE: 12 small bedroom ideas to maximise space and make it feel bigger

Try a panelled feature wall

Panelling can give your bedroom a luxurious and sophisticated aesthetic, and is an easy DIY project you could complete in one weekend. Opt for a feature wall behind your bed, and offset with a mirror and accessories in rich gold tones. (Photo: Marks & Spencer)

Create a concrete effect wall

A concrete effect wall creates a cool and contemporary aesthetic in your bedroom. Decorate with wall art and bedding in complementing tones, adding rich velvet accessories to complete the look. (Photo: Habitat)

MORE: 'How I furnished my one-bed flat for under £1k'

Go Nordic

Muted grey tones are anything but boring when you add a mix of textures, patterns and luxurious accessories. Candles, fluffy throws and cushions add to the cosy vibe. (Photo: B&M)

Mix patterns

Updating your bedroom décor can be as simple as investing in some new soft furnishings and accessories. Mixing patterns across rugs, cushions and wall art is a good place to start. (Photo: John Lewis and Partners)

Opt for earthy tones

An earthy colour palette never goes out of style. Add terracotta and mustard accents via your bedding, and incorporate rattan furniture and lots of greenery to create a relaxing and restful bedroom. (Photo: John Lewis and Partners)

Experiment with dark colours

Dramatic dark tones create a sophisticated bedroom, particularly when you add a rich velvet bed and luxurious quilted bedding. Metallic accents provide the perfect finishing touch. (Photo: Furniture Village)

RELATED: The best beds and bed frames to help you sleep at night

Go for colourful furniture

Make an impact with punchy furniture offset against crisp white walls and ceilings. Clashing red accessories and patchwork patterned bedding make all the difference in this stunning space. (Photo: Habitat)

Make your bed a focal point

You don't need an expensive headboard to create an interesting focal point; drape a sheet from the ceiling behind your head to create a stunning effect in a bohemian-style bedroom. (Photo: George Home)

Add playful pops of colour

Bold is most certainly beautiful when you opt for bright bedding and accessories, along with a colourful curved painted headboard. (Photo: George Home)

MORE: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

WOW: 12 incredible real life home transformations seen on Instagram

Create a zoned dressing area

Zone your room with tonal painted wall details behind your dressing table or desk. (Photo: Dunelm)

Go Tropical

Cane furniture, macramé accessories and banana leaf bedding create a cool tropical vibe in your bedroom and work perfectly with a muted pink colour scheme. (Photo: Dunelm)

Try a mural

Immerse yourself into another setting beyond your bedroom with a dramatic wall mural behind your bed. (Photo: Bobbi Beck)

Create the ultimate WFH setup

Many of us are continuing to work from home after the coronavirus pandemic, but you don't have to let your workspace impact your décor. Invest in multi-purpose built-in furniture like this brilliant design from Sharps, which can be hidden away and appears like a wardrobe when your work day is over. (Photo: Sharps)

Stripe Out

Have some fun with patterns and prints by upcycling old furniture with colourful paint effects, and creating a striped statement wall – a DIY project that anyone can give a try. (Photo: Annie Sloan)

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.