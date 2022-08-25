10 stylish home storage boxes that you’ll actually want on display

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The change of seasons is a great time to organise your home, and if you want to head into autumn with a clutter-free space, storage boxes are the answer.

Home storage boxes don't have to be clunky plastic containers that are hidden away, there are tons of stylish ones that will not only keep your home tidy, but they'll make for a chic decoration. From boho-style baskets for your shelves to rattan trunks for tucking away your summer clothes, shop our edit of the most stylish storage boxes for your home...

Stylish storage boxes

Mango wood storage box, £19.99, H&M

H&M is a firm go-to if you're on the hunt for affordable yet stylish homeware, and its selection of handy storage pieces does not disappoint. These sleek boxes with wooden lids are ideal for keeping your kitchen or bedroom tidy - and you can buy multiple for stacking.

Desktop storage box, £12.99, Amazon

It's so easy to get a cluttered desk when working from home, but this white organiser from Amazon is great for stashing away your office essentials. It comes with multiple compartments to keep everything in reach, and it will look so stylish on your desktop.

Large storage box, £35, John Lewis

John Lewis has so much choice when it comes to practical homeware pieces that still look amazing. These large storage boxes will come in handy in any room of your home, and with the choice of dusty blue, yellow, sage and terracotta shades, they'll look great on display.

Karamo storage trunk, £110, MADE

MADE is always at the forefront when it comes to chic home items - and we need this storage trunk for our bedroom. The large size gives you so much room to store items for a clutter-free space.

2-pack storage baskets, £23.99, Amazon

If you're loving the boho interiors trend, these baskets are just what you need. They're ideal for placing on shelves to keep beauty products tidy and within reach.

Rattan trunk, £168.75, La Redoute

Rattan is a timeless home trend, which is why this large trunk may be worth investing in.

Portland storage box, £11, Garden Trading

These storage boxes will look so sleek on your kitchen counters!

Leather jewellery box, £80, The White Company

Keep your jewellery safe and accessible with this leather storage box.

2-Pack wooden storage boxes, £10, Dunelm

We love the glossy finish on this wooden storage box set.

Wooden storage box, £22, NotOnTheHighStreet

Add a vintage-style touch to your home with this wooden storage box that's great for placing beauty products or stationery in.

