We're obsessed with eBay's unique homeware buys, from marble candles to quirky chairs

Transform your living space into an interior designer's dream with eBay's homeware collection!

Helping you to create an effortlessly cool aesthetic, the brand has curated a unique edit full of on-trend, one of a kind pieces – think marble candles, pom pom pillows, crescent moon mirrors and more.

Here's what we're shopping for our homes this season…

Flamingo Pink Marble Candle, £13.99, eBay

Marble is one of the most popular homeware trends right now – and we can see why. An eye-catching addition to your candle collection, we're loving this flamingo pink design, which has been hand-poured in the UK using natural soy wax.

Emerald Velvet Sofa, £219.99, eBay

Add a touch of luxury to your living room with this velvet sofa. Available in multiple colourways, including pastel pink, emerald green, ink blue and pale grey, it has an effortless art deco feel.

Set of 3 Clear Glass Tea Light Candle Holders, from £16.95, eBay

A statement candlestick can exude elegance, and if you're more into the contemporary aesthetic, then this sleek, glass trio is a great option.

House of Vitamin Rattan Moon Mirror, £29.99, eBay

Rattan homeware is a major summer trend and if you're trying to create a more natural vibe, you won't want to miss out on this crescent moon mirror.

Marble Effect Table Lamp, £39.99, eBay

This stunning marble effect lamp is polished off with a subtle gold trim.

Pom Pom Cushion Covers, £4.99, eBay

Available to shop in a variety of pastel and jewel-tone shades, these pom pom covers will look so chic! Place them on your sofa or scatter them on your bed.

Hand-woven Round Rattan Storage Basket, £19.29, eBay

An all-rounder, create the most sophisticated table-top displays with this rattan tray.

Ugandan Storage Baskets, £32, eBay

Who doesn't love a storage basket? This handwoven design has been crafted by a group of women in a rural community bordering Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in southwest Uganda.

Vintage Tier Ladder Storage Unit, from £26.97, eBay

Plants can lend a natural and calming feel to your living space, and if you've got an impressive collection, why not show them off using this vintage-inspired tiered wood rack.

