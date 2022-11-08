The best beds and bed frames to help you sleep at night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beds are where we spend almost all of our time, so you want to invest in a sturdy, yet comfortable bed.

Whether you are upgrading from a single bed to a double or super king size bed, or you need a bed with extra storage solutions underneath, an ottoman or divan design are always a good idea.

RELATED: 22 of the best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep

There are also beds that can pull out to be a double, perfect for when friends or family come to stay. For those looking to revamp their bedroom, a bed is often the way to go, as it takes up the most space and is quite the feature.

However, investing in a new bed entirely can be costly, which is why a new bed frame is an affordable alternative worth looking into. We have searched high and low to find the best beds and bed frames to shop online now.

MORE: This new sleep tool helps you find the perfect mattress – and it’s genius!

RELATED: 6 best mattresses for back pain that reviewers say are worth every penny

What types of beds are there?

There are numerous designs of beds out there. First and foremost, the size. Beds vary from a small single bed to a super king size, although it varies on the size of your bedroom as to what size you select.

Beds also come in different styles, some with added storage, such as the divan creation, which sees some built with one drawer or two drawer underneath the bed, an ottoman style that requires you to lift up the bed to house things underneath, or completely free underneath.

Some beds come with headboards, and footer, which are also known as sleighbeds, or day beds, which can resemble a sofa and lounge space, but double as a single bed - or double, depending on the design.

For those looking to channel the Japandi interiors trend a platform bed is having a moment, alternatively, a canopy bed, which is a minimalist version of a four-poster bed, is ideal for those looking for a bed to be a centrepoint in the room.

In our opinion a day bed, which pulls out into a double, is always a great investment for spare rooms, while a double bed with divan storage underneath is a no-brainer for a main bedroom, and those tight for storage in the home.

Best priced beds?

As a rule of thumb, the best priced beds are often the smaller sizes. However, go-to brands you are guaranteed a bargain include M&S, Amazon, John Lewis, Divan Beds, Dusk and Dunelm.

Black Friday Deal of the Day

Maddon Ottomon Storage Bed in Super King, £307.43 (WAS £352.44), Amazon

Best bed brands?

There are plenty of brands to shop for the best beds, and bed frames, online, and in store. The most popular include Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Dreams, Time4Sleep, Emma, Silentnight, Simba, and Next.

Dunelm, Wayfair, Argos, and Amazon also have affordable beds and bed frames, which stand the test of time, and look stylish in your bedroom.

For those looking for more decorative feature beds may want to head to Swoon, Loaf, Soho Home and Habitat.

What are the most comfortable beds?

It all depends on the sleeper. But, inevitably, a large super king size bed is the most comfortable, in our opinion, as you’ll have all the more space to starfish at night. We recommend a bed with divan storage underneath to keep you belongings neat and tidy away from prying eyes.

After trialling a range of beds over the years, we prefer a non-slatted bed to provide comfort when you sleep, support, but also to combat the fear of any slats breaking, or squeaking, when you move.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

The best beds and bed frames to buy

M&S beds

Amelie Ottoman Bed, from £799, M&S

John Lewis beds

Emily Ottoman Storage Upholstered Bed Frame, £779, John Lewis

MORE: 7 best bunk beds – fun space savers for children's bedrooms

Emma beds

Emma Divan Bed, £691.90 (Was £1,250), Emma

Dreams beds

Silentnight Ottoman Base and headboard, from £700, Dreams

Time4Sleep beds

Berkley Upholstered Opulence Turmeric Ottoman TV Bed, £1299, Time4Sleep

Simba beds

Pegasus Bed Base, £428.70 (Was £1,429), Simba

Argos beds

Argos Home Bertrum Trundle Single Guest Bed, £439, Argos

Dunelm beds

Lynton 4 Poster Bed, from £369, Dunelm

Amazon beds

ZINUS Van 41 cm Metal Platform Bed Frame, from £80.99, Amazon

Wayfair beds

Freeborn Upholstered Ottoman Bed, £539.99, Wayfair

Swoon beds

Kipling Double Bed, £1099, Swoon

Ufurnish beds

Ava Metal Bed Frame, £358, Ufurnish

RELATED: Best reviewed hybrid mattresses: From Simba, Emma, Silentnight & more

Loaf beds

Antoinette Bed, £1395, Loaf

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.