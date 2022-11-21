King Charles puts fresh stamp on Queen’s home with 40 new additions The monarch has made an eco-friendly change

King Charles III took over his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's residences when he acceded to the throne, and the monarch has added 40 new additions to his Sandringham home.

The main Instagram account for the King's Norfolk home revealed that 40 new trees have been planted in the grounds.

The Instagram Stories image showed the newly planted trees, with the caption reading: "Over recent weeks the Gardens team have been busy adding forty new 'Tilia platyphyllos Rubra' large leaved Lime trees."

"The new Lime trees, once established will echo the two other Lime walkways present in the North Garden," another post explained, showing the already healthy looking trees.

The King's home has 40 new trees

A third image included the words: "We look forward to watching the new trees grow."

It is well documented that the King is an eco-warrior and likes to make household changes to align with his environmental credentials.

Charles took over the management of Sandringham back in 2017 when his mother was still alive, and ever since he has worked tirelessly with grand plans of turning the estate fully organic.

Changes on the sprawling estate include creating wildlife corridors, installing bird boxes, and using organic fertiliser for growing plants. There are a few crops which still cannot be harvested organically, but there are provisions in place to work towards it in the future.

Changes are also taking place at Buckingham Palace

In an interview with Country Life, Charles opened up about the ethos behind his ambition: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

We can't wait to see what other changes Charles will make at all of his royal residences.

Buckingham Palace is already undergoing an overhaul to bring it up to date. The £369million project will not be complete for another few years, it was the Queen who kick started it.

The official royal website explains that "the palace's electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s. The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents".

