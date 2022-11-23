Mike Tindall misses poignant family anniversary for son Lucas

Mike Tindall is having an experience like no other during his time on I'm A Celebrity.

The former rugby star has been over campmates and the public during his time in the jungle. But there's no doubt he's desperate to reunite with his young family.

WATCH: British Royal Christenings

Mike shares three children with wife Zara Tindall: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

It's clear that there have been some big changes at home in Mike's absence; in her letter, Zara revealed that "the girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words".

Mike pictured with his young son Lucas

And there is another special anniversary that Mike has missed during his stint in the jungle.

It's been one year since Mike and Zara decided to hold a christening for their young son, which fell on 21st November.

The couple share three children together

The service was all the more remarkable given that Zara and Mike joined forces with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank for a rare double royal christening.

Little Lucas, who was born in March last year, and Eugenie's son August, born February 2021, were christened at the same time at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Park.

Princess Eugenie previously shared a photo from inside the joint christening

Poignantly, Her Majesty the Queen attended the service, making the short journey from her home at Windsor Castle. In a touching gesture, both little boys were given the middle name 'Philip' in honour of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

Mikehas spoken about his time spent with the late Queen

It comes after Mike candidly shared his biggest regret about his relationship with the Queen, who died on 8 September.

Asked on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, if he realised how lucky he had been to have one-on-one time with the monarch, he replied: "I do. But I also have loads of regrets.

"Loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you sit down to talk… that lucky seat and being sat next to her."

