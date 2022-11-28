Hoda Kotb shares early glimpse of family Christmas with her two daughters The NBC News star is kicking things off early!

Hoda Kotb is gearing up for the holidays already! Having celebrated Thanksgiving at the weekend, the star is now ready for the next fun festivity.

She and her two daughters, Haley and Hope, have begun their prep for Christmas, and have certainly gotten quite the head start based on their new family video.

The Today Show star shared a clip from their New York apartment shrouded in darkness as the trio counted down together to "blast off!"

Suddenly, the room was lit by the lights on their little Christmas tree, going even brighter when the star on top was lit, and the excitement was palpable.

The mom-of-two was awed along with the two girls, and she captioned her video simply with: "May your days be merry and bright xo."

This Christmas will definitely be a different one for the family of three, as it marks the first since Hoda and former fiancé Joel Schiffman announced their split in January of 2022.

Hoda gave a sneak peek at her Christmas decorations at home

The couple were together for eight years before they parted ways, admitting they were better suited as friends.

Hoda opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of Thanksgiving and revealed how the former couple will successfully navigate Christmas and why their children are going to be "so happy".

When asked if she and Joel will celebrate as one unit, Hoda said: "My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide."

She then added: "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls," asserting the strong relationship they have created as co-parents.

The Today star's daughters are going to have two Christmases this year

And Hoda confessed there will be added excitement this year! "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

