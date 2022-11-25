Hoda Kotb shares happy holiday plans with daughters and ex Joel Schiffman - exclusive The star is a doting mom-of-two

The festive spirit is in the air for Hoda Kotb who can't wait to celebrate another Christmas with her adorable daughters, Haley and Hope.

The TV star loves nothing more than being surrounded by her loved ones and while the holidays will be slightly different this year, as she has split from her fiance, Joel Schiffman, she promises it'll be just as magical.

Hoda opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of Thanksgiving and revealed how the former couple will successfully navigate Christmas and why their children are going to be "so happy".

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's family life - everything we know

When asked if she and Joel will celebrate as one unit, Hoda said: "My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide."

She then added: "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

And Hoda confessed there will be added excitement this year! "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

Hoda and Joel continue to successfully co-parent their daughters

Hoda and Joel announced they were no longer a couple in January 2022, but promised to co-parent their children, who they adopted together.

The couple were together for eight years before they parted ways, admitting they were better suited as friends.

She has credited him for helping her to make the decision to become a mother and admitted: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important."

Hoda and Joel's daughters are excited for two celebrations this Christmas

Hoda adores being a mother and told HELLO! that she's incredibly thankful for everything that she has.

"In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,'" she said. "And all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50.

"I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

