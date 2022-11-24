Hoda Kotb shares glimpse inside never-ending NYC apartment as her family reunite for special occasion The Today star is incredibly close to her family

Hoda Kotb has a gorgeous home in Upper Manhattan and opened the doors into her family's celebration this week in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram.

The Today star invited her mom and siblings over to her house to mark her brother Adel's birthday.

Adel was seen walking into the apartment as his family all sang happy birthday to him.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's personal life - all we know about the Today star's family life away from the spotlight

Hoda's adorable daughters, Haley and Hope, stole the show, as Hope ran over to her uncle to give him a birthday crown, while Haley hugged a family member.

The apartment had been decorated with balloons and a happy birthday banner, and the footage also gave fans a glimpse inside the stunning property, which boasts beautiful views of the city.

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Happy birthday little brother! Together for the holidays." Adel's birthday is just before Thanksgiving, meaning that the family are able to spend the entire holiday weekend together.

Hoda is looking forward to downtime with her loved ones over the next few days, after hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda and Savannah have been hosting it for several years, and are usually joined by Al Roker - who is a huge fan of the annual celebration.

Unfortunately, Al is currently recovering after blood clots traveled to his lungs from his leg, causing him to be hospitalized.

Hoda shares her daughters with ex Joel Schiffman - who she has remained close to

Dylan Dreyer filled in for Al this year as she reported on the activities going on in Upper Manhattan, where Al usually reports from.

Hoda and Savannah recently opened up about working on Today during the holiday period in a chat with HELLO! and were more than excited for hosting the show again.

Hoda also reflected on her life right now, admitting she was incredibly grateful for all that she has.

She said: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having.

"I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

