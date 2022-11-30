Jenna Bush Hager shares scary revelation about living in the White House The Today star's dad is George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager had a childhood not many others can relate to – she grew up in the White House.

The Today star is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and enjoyed several years living in one of the most famous houses in the world. However, according to the TV star, it wasn't just her family who took up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jenna made a rather unsettling revelation about her time in the White House during a Q&A with Us Weekly in which she revealed 25 things people might not know about her.

Number 12 on that list is Jenna claiming that her former abode is haunted by a piano-playing ghost!

"The White House is haunted; my sister and I heard a ghost playing classical piano, but she seemed friendly," Jenna revealed.

Last year, ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Jenna reflected on the unique period of her life when she lived in the White House.

Jenna and her dad George W. Bush

The TV anchor opened up about the close bond first families share with White House staff, sharing an anecdote about when she and her twin sister Barbara met an employee, florist Nancy Clarke.

Writing in Maria Shriver's newsletter, The Sunday Paper, Jenna recalled: "We met an incredible woman named Nancy Clarke, who was a florist, and she took us down to the floral shop and we made bouquets for our grandparents' bedside.

Jenna and Barbara's photo sat on their dad's desk

"Years later she did the flowers for my wedding when I married my husband, Henry. Everyone asks what makes the White House feel like home and it's the people — many of whom are lifetime employees — who fill it with this beautiful spirit of family."

Her twin sister Barbara has previously spoken about walking into the White House for the first time, telling the Today show: "Just because you can't imagine being in such a huge, magical place. When we were older and we got to go back, there was, of course, a familiarity with it, which was very comforting."

