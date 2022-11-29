Jessica Biel's rare photo of her handsome brother drives fans wild The Candy star's younger sibling is also called Justin

Jessica Biel is married to one of the most attractive Justin's in the music scene – Timberlake – but there's another handsome male in her family with the same moniker.

The Candy actress drove fans wild when she shared a rare photo of her younger brother, Justin Biel, during a family outing to support Children's Hospital LA, a "cause close to our hearts" back in October.

WATCH: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake recreate Lady and the Tramp

Sharing several photos on Instagram at the time, Jessica looked beautiful in a black, feather-tiered dress by Giambattista Valli while posing alongside her husband who was decked out in a suit and bowtie.

However, she also treated her followers to a snapshot of Justin posing with his brother-in-law, who was also suited and booted for the event.

"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts," Jessica captioned the photos.

"So special having my brother with us - his daughter had a lifesaving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community. Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out @childrensla."

Jessica's brother is also called Justin

While many fans were quick to comment on how "beautiful" Jessica looked and brand her and Justin a "dream couple", others were blown away by the appearance of her brother.

"And just when I thought JT was one the hottest men … THE BROTHER shows up!!" replied one. "JT…hot! but brother…wow!" exclaimed another.

A third added: "Legit brother is [fire emojis]." A fourth gushed: "Your brother is hot!"

Jessica and Justin took her brother to the Children's Hospital LA Gala

The threesome's night out was certainly special to them all. Justin Biel is very thankful to Children's Hospital Los Angeles after his daughter, Zaya, had open-heart surgery there in 2019. She was born with a chromosomal abnormality, Trisomy 21, as well as a congenital heart defect.

Before Zaya's operation, Jessica donated blood at the hospital and revealed after the surgery that it had been a success.

