Gwen Stefani's mesmerising Christmas tree is everything we wished for The Voice stars have a unique tree

Gwen Stefani, 53, is known for her eccentric dress sense and vibrant interiors style at her stunning home, so as you can expect, her Christmas tree doesn't disappoint!

The Voice star shared a video of her festive creation on Tuesday, and it is every inch the perfect tree for her family home with her husband Blake Shelton and her three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani unveils beautiful Christmas tree - and it's so unique

The branches have been decked with lights, red berries, red ribbons and rainbow pompoms, and an eclectic mix of baubles can be seen up and down the tree.

LATEST: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reach sad milestone

Instead of an angel or star at the top of the tree, there appears to be a display of silver-sprayed branches for a unique finish. The base is covered by crepe paper that is printed with poinsettia flowers.

The stars have a stunning LA family home

Not one to shy away from bold décor, Gwen has previously revealed her marital bedroom with her fellow singer husband Blake – and it's so zany!

The No Doubt star's fans went into total overdrive when they were given the glimpse inside their private boudoir.

The print clash haven features an eye-catching multi-colored four-poster bed, and there are coordinating pillows in the same geometric print place upon the sheets.

One fan wrote: "Omg the bed frame," and another simply remarked: "I want that bed."

A third joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the vibrant nature of the design.

The couple also have a ranch with its own chapel

The property set Gwen back $14million (£10.7million) when she bought the place in May 2020, and the family also have a very different home in Oklahoma, Blake's breathtaking ranch.

The 1,300-acre ranch has plenty of room and is where the family grown their own vegetables and flowers. It is so picturesque and it is in fact where the couple got married in front of friends and family in 2021 after Blake built is very own chapel on site – how romantic!

FAMILY UPDATE: Gwen Stefani's niece looks just like her as she shares glimpse inside family's Thanksgiving

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.