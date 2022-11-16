Gwen Stefani soaks up the sun in never-ending garden with unreal views The Voice star showed off her epic backyard

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her husband Blake Shelton live with Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and they divide their time between LA and Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the No Doubt singer proved just how incredible her Los Angeles pad is, located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley.

Gwen Stefani films inside LA mansion

Gwen picked up her phone and snapped her dog Betty lying on one of the loungers outside her property. "Betty getting some sun," The Voice star captioned the sweet picture.

As well as capturing her pet pooch, the image allowed fans to peek into her dreamy garden complete with a row of loungers around her idyllic pool. In the distance, the area's scenic skyline could be observed – such breathtaking views for the family to drink in.

Gwen has a breathtaking backyard

The loungers look super comfy with beige cushion pads on each one and Gwen has added her signature style with a zebra pint cushion.

Elsewhere in their home, the singer has gone to town with animal print including snakeskin walls in their bedroom!

Fans went wild when they first caught sight of the star's rainbow four-poster bed complete with matching cushions. Many flocked to the comments section to share their disbelief that country star Blake sleeps in such a flamboyant bed.

"That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

The star has an eccentric bedroom

Gwen and Blake's home is a three-storey property with 13,000 square feet of living space, and the couple purchased it for a cool $13million, according to Dirt.

Their other home is a farm in Oklahoma which is worlds away from their LA condo. It has a laid back vibe and acres of land. Gwen often shares glimpses into her home life in the country too including picking flowers from the abundant flower beds on the lot.

