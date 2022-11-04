Gwen Stefani reveals wild addition to $13m mansion with husband Blake Shelton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gwen Stefani, 53, has filmed inside of her $13m mansion with husband Blake Shelton, 46, revealing wild home décor additions in the form of animal themed cushions!

SEE: Gwen Stefani films never-ending ranch with Blake Shelton - and wow

The star appeared to be sitting on a white sofa alongside her adorable cat, wearing a printed T-shirt and a hoodie. Behind them a bright set of cushions could be seen featuring cartoon tigers on a blue background. Creating quite the statement on her otherwise pared-back couch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani films wild decor at stunning home

Gwen is never one to shy away from color and she loves adding animal print around her home, so these comfy cushions are the perfect addition.

Love the look?

How amazing is this tiger cushion that looks just like Gwen's!

Jokhang tiger velvet cushion, $195, Etsy

We've spotted this Dunelm tiger cushion that's so plush so you can steal a bit of Stefani style for your own pad.

LOOK: Gwen Stefani's huge engagement ring will make you gasp

READ: Gwen Stefani discusses scary health risk during big performance

Velvet tiger cushion, £20, Dunelm

Gwen sent her followers into overdrive when she shared a video clip inside her boudoir, which is a print clash haven.

The stars sleep on an eye-catching multi-colored four-poster bed, which is positioned in the center of the room and has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.

One fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the zany style of the four-poster.

Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third simply remarked: "I want that bed."

The stars have a ranch too

There's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art, with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

The stars also have a 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma and Gwen and Blake are raising Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo between both properties.

Blake admitted that the kids took a while to adjust to country life at Ten Point Ranch, but we're sure they are fully accustomed now.

